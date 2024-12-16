Rain Interrupts Third Test, Challenges India

Heavy downpours disrupted the third Test between India and Australia on Monday, as players were forced inside during the second session. India, struggling at 27 for three, were sent to the dressing room when the weather took another turn for the worse.

In earlier moments of the match, Josh Hazlewood managed to dismiss Virat Kohli, claiming the veteran's wicket for the second time this series, right before rain interrupted play and prompted an early lunch.

The weather has been a persistent challenge throughout the series, causing delays and interruptions, with the five-match series currently tied at 1-1. Australia posted 445 in their opening innings before the rain curtailed further progress.

