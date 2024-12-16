Rain Interrupts Third Test, Challenges India
Heavy rain interruptions during the third Test between India and Australia saw play halted multiple times. India, trailing at 27 for three, faced setbacks as the weather forced players indoors. Earlier, India dismissed Australia for 445 in their first innings as rain continued to influence the match.
- Country:
- Australia
Heavy downpours disrupted the third Test between India and Australia on Monday, as players were forced inside during the second session. India, struggling at 27 for three, were sent to the dressing room when the weather took another turn for the worse.
In earlier moments of the match, Josh Hazlewood managed to dismiss Virat Kohli, claiming the veteran's wicket for the second time this series, right before rain interrupted play and prompted an early lunch.
The weather has been a persistent challenge throughout the series, causing delays and interruptions, with the five-match series currently tied at 1-1. Australia posted 445 in their opening innings before the rain curtailed further progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Australia
- Test
- Cricket
- Rain
- Series
- Virat Kohli
- Josh Hazlewood
- Match
- Weather
ALSO READ
Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry with Record Rainfall
Cyclone Fengal Strikes: High Tides and Heavy Rainfall Lash North Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Fengal Batters Puducherry with Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds
EU Leaders Visit Kyiv to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
Australia Prepares for Adelaide Test Amid Rain Disruption