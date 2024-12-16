Left Menu

Gillespie's Departure: Communication Breakdown with PCB

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie resigned as Pakistan's Test head coach due to poor communication with the PCB. His decision followed the dismissal of high-performance coach Tim Nielsen and lack of clarity in team management. Gillespie expressed concerns over his diminished role and felt sidelined by the board.

Updated: 16-12-2024 13:50 IST
Former Australian cricket star Jason Gillespie has stepped down as Pakistan's Test head coach, citing a significant breakdown in communication with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the catalyst for his decision.

Gillespie, who was expected to lead the team until 2026, expressed his dismay at the abrupt dismissal of high-performance coach Tim Nielsen without any forewarning or consultation. This move raised questions about the PCB's intentions, leading Gillespie to feel unwanted.

Tensions escalated as a new selection panel was introduced without his prior knowledge. The coach expressed frustrations about being left out of key decisions and discovered team lineups only shortly before matches, ultimately leading to his resignation.

