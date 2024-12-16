Left Menu

Deepika Leads India to Victory in Women's Junior Asia Cup

Deepika spearheaded India's triumph in the Women's Junior Asia Cup, scoring a tournament-high 12 goals. Her efforts were part of a collective team performance that saw India defeat China in a penalty shootout to secure the title. The team celebrated their achievement in Muscat, Oman.

In a stunning display of teamwork and individual brilliance, Deepika led the Indian women's junior hockey team to victory in the Women's Junior Asia Cup. Scoring an impressive 12 goals, Deepika was instrumental in securing the title with a 3-2 penalty shootout win against three-time champions China.

Reflecting on the victory, Deepika emphasized the collective effort of the team, stating that the win would not have been possible without the support of her teammates. The tournament, held in Muscat, saw the Indian team deliver outstanding performances throughout, ultimately culminating in a thrilling shootout triumph.

India's journey to the top included overcoming a tough pool consisting of China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh. Despite a setback, losing 1-2 to China earlier in the tournament, the team showed resilience and skill in their final match. Captain Jyoti Singh praised her teammates' dedication and hard work as they celebrated bringing the trophy back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

