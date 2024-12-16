Teen Prodigy Anshul Mishra Triumphs in Golf Championship
Kolkata's young golfer Anshul Mishra clinched victory at the prestigious 123rd All India Amateur Golf Championship. The 16-year-old defeated Karnataka's Varun Muthappa in the 36-hole final with a 4&3 finish. Mentored by Jesse Grewal, Mishra aims to pursue US College golf after training at Royal Calcutta Golf Course.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling finale at the 123rd All India Amateur Golf Championship, Kolkata's teenage sensation, Anshul Mishra, emerged victorious. Overcoming a strong early performance by Karnataka's Varun Muthappa, the 16-year-old Mishra sealed his triumph at the 33rd hole with a decisive 4&3 win.
As the most significant event in the Indian Golf Union portfolio, the prestigious championship drew an audience that included former titleholder Shubhankar Sharma. Mishra's journey to victory included overcoming formidable opponents like Jaibir Singh and Tushar Pannu in earlier rounds.
Beginning his golf career under Inderjit Bhalotia at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course, Mishra now trains with Jesse Grewal and has aspirations of competing in US College golf. His steady performance in the final round showcased his potential as a rising star in the golfing world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England Clinches Dominant Win in First Test Against New Zealand
Cyclone Fengal Batters Puducherry with Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds
Entertainment Buzz: Highlights from Kneecap's Win to Moana's Return
The Winter Woes of Delhi's Construction Workers
Sports Weekend Shakeup: Key Wins, Upsets, and Injuries