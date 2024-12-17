Left Menu

PGA's Ryder Cup Shift: Players Now Paid to Play and Give Back

For the first time, American players in the Ryder Cup will receive a stipend of $200,000 and $300,000 to donate to charities through a new PGA of America program. This change elevates the total allocation from $200,000 for charity, set since 1999, to $500,000.

Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 06:06 IST
In an unprecedented move, the PGA of America will compensate American players competing in the Ryder Cup with a stipend of $200,000, while earmarking an additional $300,000 for charitable causes they choose. This new structure, approved by the PGA of America board, marks a significant increase from the longstanding $200,000 designated solely for charity.

According to PGA President Don Rea, the added stipend recognizes the contributions players have made to the Ryder Cup over the years. The decision aligns the Ryder Cup compensation model more closely with the PGA Tour's approach for the Presidents Cup. The initiative was announced last week and is seen as a recognition of the players' role in making the Ryder Cup a hallmark of international golf competition.

This decision, however, has been met with mixed reactions, with some golf purists, like Rory McIlroy, emphasizing the importance of the competition remaining a non-commercial endeavor. Nonetheless, the new compensation model stands to affect future matches, further linking sport, charity, and financial reward.

