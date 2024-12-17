Left Menu

Steve Smith's Stunning Catch Turns the Tide in Third Test

Steve Smith pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss KL Rahul just before lunch on the fourth day of the third test in Brisbane. Rahul’s dismissal, after scoring 84, broke a key partnership and left India struggling against Australia, who face challenges of their own due to injuries and weather interruptions.

Steve Smith's Stunning Catch Turns the Tide in Third Test
Steve Smith

Steve Smith redeemed himself with a breathtaking catch to dismiss KL Rahul, denying him a century and securing a crucial breakthrough for Australia just before lunch on day four of the third test in Brisbane. Smith's catch off Nathan Lyon's bowling ended Rahul's innings at 84, leaving India at 167 for six.

The vital catch disrupted a resilient 67-run partnership between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, providing Australia the momentum to push for a win in the rain-affected match. Despite dominating the test, Australia's victory bid is hindered by weather and an injury to Josh Hazlewood, limiting their bowling options.

India's captain Rohit Sharma continued to struggle with the bat, managing only 19 runs across three innings in the series. With India still trailing by 278 runs, the pressure mounts on Sharma, especially since he missed the previous victory while attending to personal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

