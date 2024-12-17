Hockey India League: Free Tickets Ignite Fan Excitement

Hockey India has introduced an initiative that allows fans free entry to the Hockey India League's men's and women's matches scheduled for Rourkela and Ranchi. The men's league kicks off on December 28 at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Stadium and concludes on February 1, 2025, while the women's league will run from January 12 to 26 in Ranchi.

Additionally, to expand its audience, select matches for both men and women will be played at alternate venues across the country. Hockey India's decision to waive ticket sales revenue aims to foster a deeper connection between fans and the sport, encouraging more people to witness live hockey matches.

Dilip Tirkey, chairman of the HIL governing committee, emphasized that offering free tickets ensures that financial constraints do not hinder fans from enjoying world-class hockey action.

(With inputs from agencies.)