Dharavi Celebrates: Simran Shaikh Becomes WPL's Top Bid

Uncapped batting sensation Simran Shaikh was given a rousing reception in Dharavi, Tuesday, after emerging as the most expensive player in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction. The Gujarat Giants made headlines, securing her talents for a record Rs1.9 crore.

The scene in Dharavi was one of jubilation as locals celebrated with crackers, anticipating the athlete's arrival. Welcomed back with garlands and applause from family, Simran had been the center of a heated bidding battle between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, starting at a modest Rs5 lakh.

In an interview with ANI, Simran shared her admiration for Virat Kohli and expressed ambitions of wearing the Indian jersey. Simran acknowledged her family's unwavering support, pledging to honor the franchise's investment with standout performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)