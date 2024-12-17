India's Resilient Comeback: Bumrah and Akash Deep Shine

Amidst Australia's attempts to enforce a follow-on during the Brisbane Test, India's lower-order pairing of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep delivered a crucial partnership, assisting India in avoiding a substantial loss.

Australian Assistant Coach Daniel Vettori praised the duo's defiance, highlighting the challenges presented by a softened ball for bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. He acknowledged that enforcing the follow-on was strategically sound but acknowledged the dexterity Bumrah and Akash Deep displayed at the crease.

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the Brisbane Test progressed amidst inclement weather and rain interruptions, which offered some respite to Australian bowlers in terms of workload. Vettori reiterated the importance of initial innings runs and strategic bowling plans, which will prove crucial as the series continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)