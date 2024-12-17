Left Menu

Rajkumar Sharma Defends Kohli Amid Criticism

Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, dismisses criticism of Kohli's form and disagrees with Sunil Gavaskar's advice for the batsman to emulate Sachin Tendulkar's cautious approach. Sharma believes Kohli will overcome the recent slump and doubts it’s due to technical or mental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:48 IST
Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has spoken out in defense of the acclaimed batsman amid recent criticisms of his performance. Sharma dismissed Sunil Gavaskar's advice for Kohli to adopt a cautious batting strategy akin to Sachin Tendulkar's famous 241 in Sydney.

Sharma, who has guided Kohli from a young age, emphasized the player's track record and expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to rebound from a temporary slump in form. "He's been consistent throughout his career, and a dip in two innings doesn't define his form," Sharma told PTI.

Criticized for failing to score a fifty in eight consecutive Tests, Kohli's future performances remain to be seen. Sharma remains optimistic, indicating he believes Kohli will soon return to top form.

