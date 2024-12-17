Rajkumar Sharma Defends Kohli Amid Criticism

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has spoken out in defense of the acclaimed batsman amid recent criticisms of his performance. Sharma dismissed Sunil Gavaskar's advice for Kohli to adopt a cautious batting strategy akin to Sachin Tendulkar's famous 241 in Sydney.

Sharma, who has guided Kohli from a young age, emphasized the player's track record and expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to rebound from a temporary slump in form. "He's been consistent throughout his career, and a dip in two innings doesn't define his form," Sharma told PTI.

Criticized for failing to score a fifty in eight consecutive Tests, Kohli's future performances remain to be seen. Sharma remains optimistic, indicating he believes Kohli will soon return to top form.

(With inputs from agencies.)