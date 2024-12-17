Arteta Aims for League Cup Glory to Boost Premier League Ambitions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta asserts that clinching the League Cup could be vital in fueling the club's quest for the Premier League title, as they gear up to host Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

With Arsenal chasing their first Premier League crown since 2004, the north Londoners currently sit third in the rankings with 30 points from 16 games. They trail league leaders Liverpool by six points, who still have a game in hand.

Arteta's view is that success in cup competitions fosters belief and energizes the team, a sentiment echoed as they prepare for two successive matches against Crystal Palace, including a league clash at Selhurst Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)