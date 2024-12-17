J&K's Sports Renaissance: From Local Talent to Global Stage

Jammu and Kashmir is rapidly emerging as a key player on the international sports stage, declared Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday. Sinha's remarks came during the Prof Chaman Lal Gupta Khel Ratna Award 2024 ceremony, where he honored recipients of this prestigious sports award.

The LG underscored the remarkable progress in sports infrastructure in J-K, attributing this to a broad commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. This rapid development, according to Sinha, serves as a tribute to Prof Chaman Lal Gupta. Sinha acknowledged the awardees as embodiments of positive change, contributing to both state and national sporting excellence.

Highlighting the state's new sports policy, Sinha emphasized its role in exceeding the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's youth. In a remarkable show of participation, over 53 lakh children and young people were involved in various sports activities last year, with many advancing to national and international arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)