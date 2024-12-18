Vinicius Jr and Aitana Bonmati Shine Bright at FIFA Awards

In a glittering ceremony held in Doha, Brazilian star Vinicius Jr and Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati were celebrated as the FIFA men's and women's players of the year. Vinicius's remarkable 24-goal season clinched Real Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League titles.

Bonmati, on the other hand, was instrumental in Barcelona's domestic treble and Spain's Nations League success. The evening saw honors for managers as well, with Carlo Ancelotti and Emma Hayes awarded for their coaching prowess, steering their teams to victory on the global stage.

Otros destacados del evento incluyeron el galardón a Alejandro Garnacho por el mejor gol del año y a Marta por su contribución en el fútbol femenino. Los premios a los mejores porteros fueron para Alyssa Naeher y Emiliano Martinez, reconociendo su excelencia en el terreno de juego.

