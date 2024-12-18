Left Menu

Yankees Make Waves with Multiple High-Profile Trades and Signings

This summary covers significant events in the sports world, including the Yankees acquiring Cody Bellinger, NFL game reallocations, NBA's new All-Star format, Patrick Mahomes' recovery, Max Fried’s record contract, and NBA contract extensions and transactions. The content delves into these latest trades, injuries, and strategic decisions impacting major sports leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 05:23 IST
The Chicago Cubs have traded Cody Bellinger, a former National League MVP, to the New York Yankees in exchange for pitcher Cody Poteet. While the Yankees absorb most of Bellinger's $27.5 million salary, the Cubs contributed $5 million to the deal, according to insiders.

In NFL news, the Week 17 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons has been rescheduled for Sunday Night Football. The Commanders, boasting a 9-5 record, are closing in on their first playoff appearance since 2020, thanks to impressive performances by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

In a structural change to the NBA All-Star Game, the 2025 edition in San Francisco introduces a one-night tournament, designed to enhance competitiveness. Teams, comprising eight All-Stars each, will be drafted by NBA legends Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal.

