Thrilling Contest: India vs Australia, Third Test Day Five

The third Test between India and Australia took an exciting turn on day five. Australia scored 445 in their first innings, while India followed with 260. Key performances included KL Rahul's 84 and Ravindra Jadeja's 77, with Pat Cummins claiming four crucial wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 06:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 06:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, cricket fans witnessed an enthralling day of action as India and Australia faced off on day five of the third Test. With Australia setting a formidable score of 445 in their first innings, the pressure was on India to respond.

India began their first innings with an overnight score of 252/9 and concluded with a total of 260 runs over 78.5 overs. Notable contributions came from KL Rahul, who scored 84, and Ravindra Jadeja, who added 77 to the tally. Despite their efforts, the Indian batting lineup faltered under the aggressive bowling of Australia's Pat Cummins, who claimed four vital wickets.

The fall of wickets for India occurred at regular intervals, limiting their progress. Support from the Australian bowlers was exemplified by Mitchell Starc, who contributed with three wickets, and Nathan Lyon, securing one dismissal. The dynamic performance kept the audience vested, making the day a remarkable chapter in the India-Australia Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

