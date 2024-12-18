Thrilling Contest: India vs Australia, Third Test Day Five

On Wednesday, cricket fans witnessed an enthralling day of action as India and Australia faced off on day five of the third Test. With Australia setting a formidable score of 445 in their first innings, the pressure was on India to respond.

India began their first innings with an overnight score of 252/9 and concluded with a total of 260 runs over 78.5 overs. Notable contributions came from KL Rahul, who scored 84, and Ravindra Jadeja, who added 77 to the tally. Despite their efforts, the Indian batting lineup faltered under the aggressive bowling of Australia's Pat Cummins, who claimed four vital wickets.

The fall of wickets for India occurred at regular intervals, limiting their progress. Support from the Australian bowlers was exemplified by Mitchell Starc, who contributed with three wickets, and Nathan Lyon, securing one dismissal. The dynamic performance kept the audience vested, making the day a remarkable chapter in the India-Australia Test series.

