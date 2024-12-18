Left Menu

Rain and Roars: A Rollercoaster Test Match at the Gabba

Australia engaged in a frenetic Test match against India, declaring at 89 for seven on day five. Despite the weather's interference, including rain-induced stoppages, Australia's aggressive approach set a 275-run target for India. The weather-touched match was unpredictable until the last session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:22 IST
Rain and Roars: A Rollercoaster Test Match at the Gabba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping encounter marked by weather interruptions, Australia set India a 275-run target in the third Test at the Gabba on Wednesday. After losing seven wickets in a frenetic session, Australia declared at 89 for seven, mirroring the unpredictability of the game.

With rain disrupting much of the morning, Australia's batters emerged with all guns blazing, despite the risks. The aggressive tactics paid off with contributions from Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, and Travis Head, who reached double digits quickly. A minimum of 54 overs remained when India began their second innings before rain halted play again.

Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling helped restrict Australia's intentions, with support from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. The game, plagued by weather, witnessed only day two without interruption—Australia's remarkable innings courtesy of Head and Smith highlighted the fluctuating fortunes of the Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024