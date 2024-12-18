Rain and Roars: A Rollercoaster Test Match at the Gabba

In a gripping encounter marked by weather interruptions, Australia set India a 275-run target in the third Test at the Gabba on Wednesday. After losing seven wickets in a frenetic session, Australia declared at 89 for seven, mirroring the unpredictability of the game.

With rain disrupting much of the morning, Australia's batters emerged with all guns blazing, despite the risks. The aggressive tactics paid off with contributions from Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, and Travis Head, who reached double digits quickly. A minimum of 54 overs remained when India began their second innings before rain halted play again.

Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling helped restrict Australia's intentions, with support from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. The game, plagued by weather, witnessed only day two without interruption—Australia's remarkable innings courtesy of Head and Smith highlighted the fluctuating fortunes of the Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)