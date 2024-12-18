Left Menu

Thrilling Test Draw Due to Unforeseen Downpour

The third test between Australia and India in Brisbane concluded in a dramatic draw after rain halted play on the final day. India was making progress in their second innings when bad light forced an early tea break. The series is tied at 1-1, with the next test in Melbourne.

Updated: 18-12-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:04 IST
Rain played a decisive role in the third test match between Australia and India in Brisbane, leading to a dramatic draw as inclement weather ruled the day.

India found themselves at eight for no loss in their second innings, aiming for 267 runs, when adverse light conditions brought the players off the field for an early tea break.

Despite efforts to resume play, the skies refused to cooperate, keeping the series level at 1-1. Players and fans are now looking eagerly toward the fourth test scheduled to start in Melbourne on December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

