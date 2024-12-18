Thrilling Test Draw Due to Unforeseen Downpour

Rain played a decisive role in the third test match between Australia and India in Brisbane, leading to a dramatic draw as inclement weather ruled the day.

India found themselves at eight for no loss in their second innings, aiming for 267 runs, when adverse light conditions brought the players off the field for an early tea break.

Despite efforts to resume play, the skies refused to cooperate, keeping the series level at 1-1. Players and fans are now looking eagerly toward the fourth test scheduled to start in Melbourne on December 26.

