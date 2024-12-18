Ravichandran Ashwin: A Cricketing Legend Bids Farewell

Renowned cricket personalities have come forward to honor Ravichandran Ashwin as he announces his international retirement, marking the end of an illustrious career. Known for his innovative bowling strategies and significant contributions to the sport, Ashwin departs from the cricket arena but leaves behind a legacy cherished by all.

Ashwin's knack for reinventing his gameplay has been praised by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who highlighted his experimental approach. Other notable figures, including Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Ajinkya Rahane, lauded Ashwin's influence on both his contemporaries and future generations. Kohli expressed emotional reflections on their 14-year partnership.

The retirement of the 38-year-old off-spinner, who has captured 765 international wickets, places Ashwin as the second-highest wicket-taker for India after Anil Kumble. His tactical prowess and match-winning capabilities have not only made significant impacts on the field but have also set benchmarks for aspiring cricketers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)