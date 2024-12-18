Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin: A Cricketing Legend Bids Farewell

Cricket luminaries pay tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin following his international retirement announcement. Renowned for his innovative bowling and notable career, Ashwin's decision moves fellow players and cricket lovers. With 765 international scalps, Ashwin leaves a lasting legacy in Indian and global cricket.

Updated: 18-12-2024 17:22 IST
Renowned cricket personalities have come forward to honor Ravichandran Ashwin as he announces his international retirement, marking the end of an illustrious career. Known for his innovative bowling strategies and significant contributions to the sport, Ashwin departs from the cricket arena but leaves behind a legacy cherished by all.

Ashwin's knack for reinventing his gameplay has been praised by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who highlighted his experimental approach. Other notable figures, including Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Ajinkya Rahane, lauded Ashwin's influence on both his contemporaries and future generations. Kohli expressed emotional reflections on their 14-year partnership.

The retirement of the 38-year-old off-spinner, who has captured 765 international wickets, places Ashwin as the second-highest wicket-taker for India after Anil Kumble. His tactical prowess and match-winning capabilities have not only made significant impacts on the field but have also set benchmarks for aspiring cricketers worldwide.

