Delhi Unveils India's Longest 18-Hole Golf Course
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated India's longest 18-hole golf course in Dwarka. Spanning 7,377 yards, the facility will offer professional golf training and various recreational amenities. The high-tech course is a key development in promoting sports as part of the Fit India movement.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the nation's longest 18-hole golf course in Dwarka. The expansive 7,377-yard facility aims to foster professional golf training among young athletes while serving as a green recreational space in the bustling sub-city.
Located in Dwarka's Sector-24, the golf course encompasses 158 acres, featuring a 375-yard driving range—the longest in the country—and North Shore SLT grass for fairways. With construction costs around Rs 250 crore, it reflects a significant investment in sports infrastructure.
The pay-and-play facility also offers extended playing rights and various amenities including a clubhouse, tech studio, and golf academy. Advanced irrigation and water conservation systems enhance sustainability. This development is a part of efforts pushing sports into all corners of the country, as highlighted by the Fit India movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Lt. Governor
- golf course
- Dwarka
- Saxena
- Sports
- Fit India
- training
- infrastructure
- recreation
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Sports Takeover: Power, Politics, and the 2034 FIFA World Cup
Leaping Forward: Harnessing Sports for Economic Growth in India
Sports Frenzy: Key Updates from NFL, NHL, MLB, and More
Sports Headlines: A Whirlwind of Triumphs, Decisions, and Setbacks
Harbhajan Singh Unveils Revolutionary WTCL T10: A Game Changer in Sports Entertainment