Delhi Unveils India's Longest 18-Hole Golf Course

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the nation's longest 18-hole golf course in Dwarka. The expansive 7,377-yard facility aims to foster professional golf training among young athletes while serving as a green recreational space in the bustling sub-city.

Located in Dwarka's Sector-24, the golf course encompasses 158 acres, featuring a 375-yard driving range—the longest in the country—and North Shore SLT grass for fairways. With construction costs around Rs 250 crore, it reflects a significant investment in sports infrastructure.

The pay-and-play facility also offers extended playing rights and various amenities including a clubhouse, tech studio, and golf academy. Advanced irrigation and water conservation systems enhance sustainability. This development is a part of efforts pushing sports into all corners of the country, as highlighted by the Fit India movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)