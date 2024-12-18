Emotional Farewell for Cricket Legend Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin bid farewell to his international cricket career on Wednesday, a moment that took many by surprise. The announcement, made alongside India captain Rohit Sharma, was marked by an emotional embrace with teammate Virat Kohli, captured by cameras during the concluding day of a Test match.

In Coimbatore, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan celebrated Ashwin's career, describing him as one of India's finest bowlers and commending his contribution to the sport. "Ashwin can bowl and take wickets anywhere, and he's a great batsman too," Radhakrishnan noted, expressing best wishes for Ashwin's post-retirement life.

Ashwin's illustrious career spanned over a decade since his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011. He amassed 537 wickets in 106 Tests, including 37 five-wicket hauls, while scoring 3,503 runs. His remarkable achievements have set several records, including the fastest Indian to 350 Test wickets.

