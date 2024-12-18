Patna Pirates Secure Playoff Berth in Thrilling Win Against Telugu Titans
Patna Pirates clinched their playoff spot with a 41-37 victory over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Devank's Super 10 and defensive High-5s from Ankit and Deepak were pivotal. The win also secured UP Yoddhas' playoff qualification, leaving two spots open for the tournament.
In a riveting encounter at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Patna Pirates ensured their playoff berth with a hard-fought 41-37 victory over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 11.
A stellar performance from Devank, who secured another Super 10, alongside defensive High-5s from Ankit and Deepak, was instrumental in overcoming the resilient Telugu Titans, who now depend on other results for a shot at playoff qualification.
The match, a spectacle from the onset, witnessed both sides exchange leads, with significant contributions from Pawan Sehrawat of Telugu Titans reaching a career milestone of 1300 raid points. Ultimately, Patna Pirates' robust defense sealed their victory, securing not just their spot but also confirming the UP Yoddhas' playoff qualification.
