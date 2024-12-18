Patna Pirates Secure Playoff Berth in Thrilling Win Against Telugu Titans

In a riveting encounter at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Patna Pirates ensured their playoff berth with a hard-fought 41-37 victory over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 11.

A stellar performance from Devank, who secured another Super 10, alongside defensive High-5s from Ankit and Deepak, was instrumental in overcoming the resilient Telugu Titans, who now depend on other results for a shot at playoff qualification.

The match, a spectacle from the onset, witnessed both sides exchange leads, with significant contributions from Pawan Sehrawat of Telugu Titans reaching a career milestone of 1300 raid points. Ultimately, Patna Pirates' robust defense sealed their victory, securing not just their spot but also confirming the UP Yoddhas' playoff qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)