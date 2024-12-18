Left Menu

Patna Pirates Secure Playoff Berth in Thrilling Win Against Telugu Titans

Patna Pirates clinched their playoff spot with a 41-37 victory over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Devank's Super 10 and defensive High-5s from Ankit and Deepak were pivotal. The win also secured UP Yoddhas' playoff qualification, leaving two spots open for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:29 IST
Patna Pirates Secure Playoff Berth in Thrilling Win Against Telugu Titans
Patna Pirates player Devank Dalal (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting encounter at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Patna Pirates ensured their playoff berth with a hard-fought 41-37 victory over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 11.

A stellar performance from Devank, who secured another Super 10, alongside defensive High-5s from Ankit and Deepak, was instrumental in overcoming the resilient Telugu Titans, who now depend on other results for a shot at playoff qualification.

The match, a spectacle from the onset, witnessed both sides exchange leads, with significant contributions from Pawan Sehrawat of Telugu Titans reaching a career milestone of 1300 raid points. Ultimately, Patna Pirates' robust defense sealed their victory, securing not just their spot but also confirming the UP Yoddhas' playoff qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

