Bonmati Drives Barcelona to UEFA Glory

Aitana Bonmati's latest award-winning performance powered Barcelona to the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. Her goal sealed a 3-0 victory over Manchester City, confirming Barcelona as group leaders. The playmaker was named FIFA's Women's Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 19-12-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:58 IST
Aitana Bonmati
  • Country:
  • Spain

Aitana Bonmati, fresh from winning another global accolade, played a pivotal role in Barcelona's progress to the Women's Champions League quarterfinals by defeating Manchester City 3-0. Her precise strike was crucial in ensuring Barcelona topped their group and advanced to the next stage.

Barcelona's triumph over Manchester City mirrored the English side's earlier win, leaving both teams tied on points. However, Barcelona's superior goal difference confirmed their top spot. Bonmati's stellar form coincides with her recent recognition as FIFA's Women's Player of the Year for a second year running.

Meanwhile, Arsenal clinched their group victory following a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich, while Lyon and Chelsea also topped their respective groups. Manchester City and Bayern Munich progressed as runners-up, readying themselves for the knockout rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

