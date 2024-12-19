Bonmati Drives Barcelona to UEFA Glory

Aitana Bonmati, fresh from winning another global accolade, played a pivotal role in Barcelona's progress to the Women's Champions League quarterfinals by defeating Manchester City 3-0. Her precise strike was crucial in ensuring Barcelona topped their group and advanced to the next stage.

Barcelona's triumph over Manchester City mirrored the English side's earlier win, leaving both teams tied on points. However, Barcelona's superior goal difference confirmed their top spot. Bonmati's stellar form coincides with her recent recognition as FIFA's Women's Player of the Year for a second year running.

Meanwhile, Arsenal clinched their group victory following a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich, while Lyon and Chelsea also topped their respective groups. Manchester City and Bayern Munich progressed as runners-up, readying themselves for the knockout rounds.

