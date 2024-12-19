Left Menu

Maharaj's Absence a Blow for South Africa Ahead of Decisive ODIs Against Pakistan

Keshav Maharaj will miss the remaining ODIs between South Africa and Pakistan due to a left abductor strain. His absence paves the way for Bjorn Fortuin's inclusion. The series is pivotal for the Proteas, who seek to secure a spot in the WTC final.

  • South Africa

In a pivotal moment for South African cricket, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been sidelined from the remaining two matches of the ODI series against Pakistan due to a left abductor strain. Maharaj sustained this injury while warming up for the first ODI, leaving a gap in the South African bowling attack.

In response, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that Bjorn Fortuin, a slow left-arm orthodox spinner, will step in as Maharaj's replacement for the crucial matches. Maharaj will return to Durban for rehabilitation and will subsequently be evaluated before the upcoming Test series, which kicks off on December 26 in Centurion.

Despite losing the T20I series 2-0, Pakistan made a robust comeback by winning the first ODI by three wickets. With Cape Town set to host the second ODI, South Africa aims to recover swiftly in this series. The updated squad, led by Temba Bavuma, will now heavily rely on player performances to enhance their standing in the World Test Championship (WTC).

