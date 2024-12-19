Ashwin's Retirement: An Unceremonious Farewell

In a surprising turn of events, former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has voiced his discontent over the quiet exit of ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the international cricket scene. Ashwin announced his retirement following the conclusion of the drawn Brisbane Test.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil lamented, "The next generation has to be better than us. If not, the world is not going ahead. Ashwin has gone. I wish I had been there; I wouldn't have let him go like that. I would have sent him off with respect and happiness."

Known for his remarkable record, Ashwin played 106 Test matches, taking 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scoring 3,503 runs. He ranks as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, behind Anil Kumble, and his overall contributions to cricket extend beyond his stats, cementing his place in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)