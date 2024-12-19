Left Menu

Ashwin's Retirement: An Unceremonious Farewell

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev expressed his displeasure over Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket without a grand farewell. Ashwin, one of India’s most successful off-spinners, announced his decision after the Brisbane Test. He leaves behind a significant legacy as a key player in India's cricketing achievements.

Updated: 19-12-2024 15:05 IST
Kapil Dev (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has voiced his discontent over the quiet exit of ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the international cricket scene. Ashwin announced his retirement following the conclusion of the drawn Brisbane Test.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil lamented, "The next generation has to be better than us. If not, the world is not going ahead. Ashwin has gone. I wish I had been there; I wouldn't have let him go like that. I would have sent him off with respect and happiness."

Known for his remarkable record, Ashwin played 106 Test matches, taking 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scoring 3,503 runs. He ranks as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, behind Anil Kumble, and his overall contributions to cricket extend beyond his stats, cementing his place in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

