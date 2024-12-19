Wolves Appoint Vitor Pereira: A Fresh Start Amid Struggles
Wolverhampton has appointed Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira to improve their Premier League standings. Pereira arrives after leaving Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia. Despite his previous success with Porto, Wolves face tough challenges, as they currently sit in the relegation zone. Pereira signed an 18-month contract.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a significant managerial change, appointing the experienced Vitor Pereira as their new head coach. This decision follows his departure from Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab.
The Wolves, currently languishing near the bottom of the Premier League table with just two victories in the first 16 matches, hope Pereira's extensive coaching background will revive their fortunes. The team is five points adrift of safety as they approach the season's midpoint.
Pereira, aged 56, boasts a reputable coaching resume, which includes successful stints in Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Germany, China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. His most notable achievement was leading Porto to consecutive league titles in 2012 and 2013. Wolves chairman Jeff Shi expressed confidence in Pereira's approach, aimed at steering the club back on track. Pereira's debut match will take place against Leicester City this Saturday.
