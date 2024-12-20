Left Menu

Tottenham Triumphs in a Thrilling League Cup Clash

Tottenham Hotspur secured a place in the League Cup semi-finals with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Manchester United. After leading 3-0, they thwarted a United comeback, with Son Heung-min's corner sealing the win. Tottenham will face Liverpool next, while Arsenal plays Newcastle.

In a thrilling encounter filled with tension and errors, Tottenham Hotspur edged past Manchester United with a 4-3 victory to secure a spot in the League Cup semi-finals. The match, held at Tottenham's home ground, saw the Spurs take an early commanding lead.

Dominic Solanke's double and a goal by Dejan Kulusevski put Tottenham in a dominant position, 3-0 up within 54 minutes. However, Manchester United quickly intensified their game, capitalizing on mistakes by Tottenham's Fraser Forster, which led to goals by Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo, narrowing the deficit to 3-2.

As tensions mounted, Son Heung-min scored directly from a corner, extending Tottenham's lead. Despite Jonny Evans' late goal for United, Tottenham held firm, advancing to a semi-final meeting with current holders Liverpool, as Arsenal faces Newcastle in the other semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

