Left Menu

Dynamic Duo Triumphs in National Archery Championship

Olympians Dhiraj Bommadevara and Deepika Kumari emerged victorious in the men's and women's recurve categories at the Archery Senior Nationals. Competing for PSPB, Deepika secured two golds, defeating teammate Ankita Bhakat and winning the mixed team event alongside her husband Atanu Das. Railways claimed the men's team gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:53 IST
Dynamic Duo Triumphs in National Archery Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of exceptional skill, Olympians Dhiraj Bommadevara and Deepika Kumari became the standout champions at the Archery Senior Nationals, held this Friday.

Deepika, representing the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), overcame her Paris Games teammate Ankita Bhakat with a decisive 6-2 victory in the women's recurve final, bouncing back after losing a set.

Meanwhile, Dhiraj secured the men's recurve title, outmaneuvering rising star Divyansh Chaudhary from Haryana. Despite Utharuttaranchal's upset in the team bronze playoff, Railways clinched gold in the men's team event. Deepika and her husband Atanu Das also excelled in the mixed team event, adding another gold for PSPB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024