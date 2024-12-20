Dynamic Duo Triumphs in National Archery Championship

In a display of exceptional skill, Olympians Dhiraj Bommadevara and Deepika Kumari became the standout champions at the Archery Senior Nationals, held this Friday.

Deepika, representing the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), overcame her Paris Games teammate Ankita Bhakat with a decisive 6-2 victory in the women's recurve final, bouncing back after losing a set.

Meanwhile, Dhiraj secured the men's recurve title, outmaneuvering rising star Divyansh Chaudhary from Haryana. Despite Utharuttaranchal's upset in the team bronze playoff, Railways clinched gold in the men's team event. Deepika and her husband Atanu Das also excelled in the mixed team event, adding another gold for PSPB.

