FedEx Partners with Super Kings for Global Cricket Sponsorship

Global logistics giant Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) has announced a strategic multi-year sponsorship deal with the cricket teams Chennai Super Kings and Johannesburg Super Kings. This agreement positions FedEx as the principal sponsor and official logistics partner, underscoring its commitment to high-profile sports engagements.

The collaboration reflects FedEx's dedication to harnessing the passion of cricket and enhancing community prosperity through its extensive global network. The company's aim is to deliver efficient logistics solutions, focusing on both performance on the field and economic growth off it.

Chennai Super Kings' executive leadership expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, citing it as a perfect synergy between FedEx's innovative reputation and the team's pursuit of new milestones. The ceremonial unveiling of the FedEx logo on team jerseys marks this historic alliance, set to begin with the 2025 IPL and SA20 seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)