Left Menu

FedEx Partners with Super Kings for Global Cricket Sponsorship

FedEx has signed a multi-year sponsorship and logistics agreement with the Chennai and Johannesburg Super Kings cricket teams. This partnership enhances FedEx's ties to sports and aims to promote growth and prosperity using FedEx's global network, especially focusing on communities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:35 IST
FedEx Partners with Super Kings for Global Cricket Sponsorship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global logistics giant Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) has announced a strategic multi-year sponsorship deal with the cricket teams Chennai Super Kings and Johannesburg Super Kings. This agreement positions FedEx as the principal sponsor and official logistics partner, underscoring its commitment to high-profile sports engagements.

The collaboration reflects FedEx's dedication to harnessing the passion of cricket and enhancing community prosperity through its extensive global network. The company's aim is to deliver efficient logistics solutions, focusing on both performance on the field and economic growth off it.

Chennai Super Kings' executive leadership expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, citing it as a perfect synergy between FedEx's innovative reputation and the team's pursuit of new milestones. The ceremonial unveiling of the FedEx logo on team jerseys marks this historic alliance, set to begin with the 2025 IPL and SA20 seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024