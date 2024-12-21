Security Measures in Place for Cricket Tri-Series in Pakistan
A New Zealand Cricket delegation is visiting Pakistan to assess security and preparations for an upcoming tri-series with Pakistan and South Africa. The event serves as a precursor to the ICC Champions Trophy. Both the New Zealand and ICC delegations are inspecting stadiums under renovation for the tournaments.
New Zealand Cricket has dispatched a delegation to Pakistan to scrutinize security arrangements for a tri-series scheduled in January. The delegation includes security expert Reg Dickason and New Zealand Players' Association representative Brad Rodden. Their focus is to ensure all necessary preparations are in place, emphasizing the importance of security.
This tri-series with hosts Pakistan and South Africa serves as a precursor to the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, slated for February and March. A high-powered ICC delegation is also in Pakistan to evaluate preparations for this major event, having visited the National Stadium in Karachi, as well as Lahore and Rawalpindi.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is undertaking substantial renovations of the stadiums involved, with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirming that the venues will be prepared ahead of schedule. The PCB is spending 12 billion rupees on this facelift, ensuring state-level security for the visit of international teams, which Naqvi is personally overseeing.
