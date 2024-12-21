Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return to World Cup Skiing at 40

Lindsey Vonn made a remarkable comeback to World Cup skiing at the age of 40, finishing 14th in a super-G race in St. Moritz—her first competition in nearly six years. After undergoing knee surgery, Vonn utilized a new wild card rule for her return, inspiring a narrative of perseverance and ambition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stmoritz | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:16 IST
Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return to World Cup Skiing at 40
Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn marked her sensational return to World Cup skiing on Saturday, securing a respectable 14th place in a super-G race at the age of 40. This race in St. Moritz was her first since retiring nearly six years ago.

Vonn finished 1.18 seconds behind winner Cornelia Huetter of Austria. Reflecting on her performance, Vonn remarked, "Today is just the first step, and I'm not looking for more. I wanted to have a solid result, and that's exactly what I did."

Taking advantage of a new wild card rule that permits previous champions to race without meeting points requirements, Vonn aimed to challenge records previously deemed unbreakable. With knee surgery behind her, Vonn's inspiring return is a tale of determination and unyielding spirit in the face of age and past injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024