Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return to World Cup Skiing at 40
Lindsey Vonn made a remarkable comeback to World Cup skiing at the age of 40, finishing 14th in a super-G race in St. Moritz—her first competition in nearly six years. After undergoing knee surgery, Vonn utilized a new wild card rule for her return, inspiring a narrative of perseverance and ambition.
Lindsey Vonn marked her sensational return to World Cup skiing on Saturday, securing a respectable 14th place in a super-G race at the age of 40. This race in St. Moritz was her first since retiring nearly six years ago.
Vonn finished 1.18 seconds behind winner Cornelia Huetter of Austria. Reflecting on her performance, Vonn remarked, "Today is just the first step, and I'm not looking for more. I wanted to have a solid result, and that's exactly what I did."
Taking advantage of a new wild card rule that permits previous champions to race without meeting points requirements, Vonn aimed to challenge records previously deemed unbreakable. With knee surgery behind her, Vonn's inspiring return is a tale of determination and unyielding spirit in the face of age and past injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. Announces Record-Breaking Performance of GRAVTY®: The Industry's First Serverless, AI-Powered, Cloud-Native Loyalty Platform
Travis Head's Day-Night Dominance: A Record-Breaking Run
Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Deals, and Record-Breaking Moments
Travis Head Shines: Record-Breaking 140 in Adelaide Day-Night Test
Sports World Sees Record-Breaking Deals and Stellar Performances