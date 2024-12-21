Ivan Juric Takes Helm at Southampton in Premier League Survival Bid
Southampton appointed Ivan Juric as their new manager on an 18-month contract. Tasked with securing Premier League survival, Juric faces the challenge of reversing the team's poor form. Previously dismissed from AS Roma, he now aims to revitalize Southampton, who stand seven points away from safety.
Southampton Football Club has announced the appointment of Ivan Juric as their new manager on an 18-month term, taking over after the recent dismissal of Russell Martin. Juric's primary objective is to steer the team away from the specter of relegation.
The former Croatia midfielder, previously at the helm of AS Roma, was let go after just 12 games due to disappointing results. Southampton has been in dire form, securing only five points from 16 games and failing to secure a victory in their last seven outings. This leaves them seven points shy of safety in the Premier League standings.
In his first managerial role outside Italy, Juric faces a formidable challenge. He inherits a team struggling in attack, having scored the league's lowest tally of 11 goals while conceding 36. With plans to revamp their stadium and local area on hold, the club is under pressure to avoid relegation and safeguard their financial strategy.
