Balotelli's Serie A Comeback and Napoli's Nail-Biting Victory

Mario Balotelli came close to making a mark in his return to Serie A, almost netting a goal during Genoa's intense encounter against Napoli. The thrilling match ended 2-1 in favor of Napoli after surviving a late Genoa onslaught.

Returning to Serie A for the first time in over four years, Balotelli made his presence felt with just minutes left on the clock. His dramatic entry saw Andrea Pinamonti's header brush his knee, a moment that could have been pivotal had it not been for a reflex save by Napoli's Alex Meret.

Lazio, meanwhile, bounced back from a heavy defeat to Inter Milan with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lecce, who battled valiantly with ten men for an entire half. Elsewhere, Bologna secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Torino, rounding off an eventful Serie A matchday.

