Balotelli's Serie A Comeback and Napoli's Nail-Biting Victory
Mario Balotelli almost scored in his Serie A return, making a late impact in Genoa's 2-1 defeat to Napoli. Despite chances, Genoa fell short as Napoli climbed to the top. Lazio edged a struggling Lecce 2-1 despite Lecce playing with ten men after halftime. Bologna outclassed Torino 2-0.
- Country:
- Italy
Mario Balotelli came close to making a mark in his return to Serie A, almost netting a goal during Genoa's intense encounter against Napoli. The thrilling match ended 2-1 in favor of Napoli after surviving a late Genoa onslaught.
Returning to Serie A for the first time in over four years, Balotelli made his presence felt with just minutes left on the clock. His dramatic entry saw Andrea Pinamonti's header brush his knee, a moment that could have been pivotal had it not been for a reflex save by Napoli's Alex Meret.
Lazio, meanwhile, bounced back from a heavy defeat to Inter Milan with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lecce, who battled valiantly with ten men for an entire half. Elsewhere, Bologna secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Torino, rounding off an eventful Serie A matchday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Happy because finally we managed to win": Punjab FC coach after Mohammedan SC match
ISL: Kerala Blasters to lock horns with Bengaluru FC in landmark 200th match
I-League Season Shapes Up with Dramatic Matches and Unpredictable Outcomes
Teyonah Parris joins John Cena in 'Matchbox'
Lyosha Korukonda's Badminton Triumph: Double Victory at National Championships