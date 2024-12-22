Left Menu

Balotelli's Serie A Comeback and Napoli's Nail-Biting Victory

Mario Balotelli almost scored in his Serie A return, making a late impact in Genoa's 2-1 defeat to Napoli. Despite chances, Genoa fell short as Napoli climbed to the top. Lazio edged a struggling Lecce 2-1 despite Lecce playing with ten men after halftime. Bologna outclassed Torino 2-0.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Mario Balotelli came close to making a mark in his return to Serie A, almost netting a goal during Genoa's intense encounter against Napoli. The thrilling match ended 2-1 in favor of Napoli after surviving a late Genoa onslaught.

Returning to Serie A for the first time in over four years, Balotelli made his presence felt with just minutes left on the clock. His dramatic entry saw Andrea Pinamonti's header brush his knee, a moment that could have been pivotal had it not been for a reflex save by Napoli's Alex Meret.

Lazio, meanwhile, bounced back from a heavy defeat to Inter Milan with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lecce, who battled valiantly with ten men for an entire half. Elsewhere, Bologna secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Torino, rounding off an eventful Serie A matchday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

