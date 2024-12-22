Benjamin Henrichs Faces Months of Recovery After Injury
Benjamin Henrichs, a player for RB Leipzig, suffered a rupture to his Achilles tendon during a match against Bayern Munich, sidelining him for months. The injury occurred away from play, requiring him to leave the field on a stretcher. He is scheduled for surgery on Monday.
RB Leipzig's defender Benjamin Henrichs is set to miss several months of play following a serious injury incurred during Friday's humiliating 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.
The German international collapsed on the field, suffering an Achilles tendon rupture, and was immediately taken off on a stretcher, according to club reports.
Henrichs will undergo surgery on Monday to repair the injury, with Leipzig confirming the diagnosis post-examination via a social media status. The club and fans wish Henrichs a strong recovery, as they gear up to face Werder Bremen after the winter season.
