Benjamin Henrichs Faces Months of Recovery After Injury

RB Leipzig's defender Benjamin Henrichs is set to miss several months of play following a serious injury incurred during Friday's humiliating 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

The German international collapsed on the field, suffering an Achilles tendon rupture, and was immediately taken off on a stretcher, according to club reports.

Henrichs will undergo surgery on Monday to repair the injury, with Leipzig confirming the diagnosis post-examination via a social media status. The club and fans wish Henrichs a strong recovery, as they gear up to face Werder Bremen after the winter season.

