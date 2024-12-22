Smriti Mandhana Shines in ODI Opener with Stellar Half-Century
Smriti Mandhana hit her fourth straight half-century, contributing to a strong opening partnership with debutant Pratika Rawal, as India scored 314 for 9 against the West Indies in the first Women's ODI. Despite challenges from West Indies' bowlers, Mandhana’s performance was instrumental in achieving a formidable total.
In a thrilling start to the Women's One-Day International series against the West Indies, Smriti Mandhana showcased her batting prowess with a fourth consecutive half-century. The match unfolded on Sunday with India posting a staggering 314 for 9, thanks to a robust opening-wicket partnership.
Mandhana, continuing her excellent form from the T20s, scored 91 off 102 balls. Her innings included 13 fours, providing a solid foundation for India's innings as West Indies struggled to contain the aggressive batting with seven different bowlers.
Joining on her debut, off-spinner Pratika Rawal impressed with 40 runs off 69 balls. Contributions also came from Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who put together a crucial partnership, while Jemimah Rodrigues added a quick 31. Despite the efforts, West Indies spun a challenge with Zaida James clinching five wickets.
