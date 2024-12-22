Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Shines in ODI Opener with Stellar Half-Century

Smriti Mandhana hit her fourth straight half-century, contributing to a strong opening partnership with debutant Pratika Rawal, as India scored 314 for 9 against the West Indies in the first Women's ODI. Despite challenges from West Indies' bowlers, Mandhana’s performance was instrumental in achieving a formidable total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:11 IST
Smriti Mandhana Shines in ODI Opener with Stellar Half-Century
Smriti Mandhana
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling start to the Women's One-Day International series against the West Indies, Smriti Mandhana showcased her batting prowess with a fourth consecutive half-century. The match unfolded on Sunday with India posting a staggering 314 for 9, thanks to a robust opening-wicket partnership.

Mandhana, continuing her excellent form from the T20s, scored 91 off 102 balls. Her innings included 13 fours, providing a solid foundation for India's innings as West Indies struggled to contain the aggressive batting with seven different bowlers.

Joining on her debut, off-spinner Pratika Rawal impressed with 40 runs off 69 balls. Contributions also came from Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who put together a crucial partnership, while Jemimah Rodrigues added a quick 31. Despite the efforts, West Indies spun a challenge with Zaida James clinching five wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024