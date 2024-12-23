Left Menu

Saim Ayub's Century Seals Series Sweep for Pakistan

Saim Ayub propelled Pakistan to a 36-run victory over South Africa in the final ODI, completing a series sweep. His century was backed by key contributions from teammates, while South Africa struggled against accurate bowling despite a valiant 81-run effort from Heinrich Klaasen. A test series now awaits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 02:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 02:43 IST
Saim Ayub's Century Seals Series Sweep for Pakistan
Saim Ayub's impressive 101 off 94 balls steered Pakistan to a comprehensive 36-run win over South Africa in their final One-Day International clash at The Wanderers. This victory allowed Pakistan to clinch the series with a clean sweep, showcasing their dominance in the tour.

Pakistan's batting lineup was bolstered by significant contributions from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Agha, who capitalized on South Africa's inexperienced bowling attack. Despite a stellar innings by Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa faltered in their chase of a revised 308-target.

Debutant Corbin Bosch remained unbeaten, yet the home side fell short, getting bowled out with five overs to spare. The focus now shifts to the upcoming two-match test series in Pretoria, with South Africa aiming to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final by clinching at least one victory.

