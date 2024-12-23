Saim Ayub's Century Seals Series Sweep for Pakistan

Saim Ayub's impressive 101 off 94 balls steered Pakistan to a comprehensive 36-run win over South Africa in their final One-Day International clash at The Wanderers. This victory allowed Pakistan to clinch the series with a clean sweep, showcasing their dominance in the tour.

Pakistan's batting lineup was bolstered by significant contributions from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Agha, who capitalized on South Africa's inexperienced bowling attack. Despite a stellar innings by Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa faltered in their chase of a revised 308-target.

Debutant Corbin Bosch remained unbeaten, yet the home side fell short, getting bowled out with five overs to spare. The focus now shifts to the upcoming two-match test series in Pretoria, with South Africa aiming to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final by clinching at least one victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)