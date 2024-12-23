Left Menu

Bevon Jacobs: New Zealand's Uncapped Cricket Sensation

Bevon Jacobs, an explosive batter, joins the New Zealand squad for the T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka. At just 22, Jacobs has impressed in domestic cricket and was recently recruited by the IPL's Mumbai Indians. His inclusion marks new skipper Mitchell Santner's first series leadership.

Updated: 23-12-2024 08:31 IST
Uncapped cricketer Bevon Jacobs is set to make his mark in the New Zealand squad for the T20 and one-day international series against Sri Lanka at the turn of the New Year. Known for his powerful batting, Jacobs has been making waves in the domestic league, and his talent did not go unnoticed, as he was recently selected by the Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. He will be showcased in the three T20 matches.

'We are eager to see how he adapts to the international level,' remarked selector Sam Wells about the 22-year-old Jacobs, who hails from South Africa but grew up in Auckland. 'He possesses an impressive batting power, yet his technique and temperament in longer formats are equally notable.'

Returning to the squad are Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Matt Henry, who were absent from the recent Sri Lanka tour to prepare for a test series against England. The upcoming series, starting with the first T20 on Dec. 28 at Mount Maunganui, will see Mitchell Santner debut as the white ball team captain, with Luke Ronchi stepping in as coach while Gary Stead takes a well-deserved break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

