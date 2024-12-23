India vs Pakistan: Champions Trophy Takes Detour to UAE

India's matches for the upcoming Champions Trophy are set to be held in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB chose the UAE as a neutral venue due to ongoing political tensions preventing India from playing in Pakistan since 2008.

The decision comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) adhered to government advice, refraining from sending teams to Pakistan. The two cricket rivals now face each other only in multi-team tournaments, which has been the norm in recent years.

Scheduled for February and March next year, the Champions Trophy will not see India visiting Pakistan. The International Cricket Council also decided that India-Pakistan matches in ICC-organized tournaments will be hosted at neutral venues, ensuring a smooth execution of events.

