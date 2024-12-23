SA20 Fantasy Picks: Donald Eyes Kohli and Bumrah for Star Power

South African cricket legend Allan Donald has expressed his desire to see Indian cricket icons Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli play in the SA20 tournament. Both players have been instrumental in India's cricketing achievements and are known for their exceptional performances across all formats.

Donald, speaking ahead of SA20's third season, highlighted Kohli and Bumrah as his top choices among Indian cricketers. He emphasized the potential impact of their participation, stating, "If I'm a batter, I'm Virat Kohli all over there. If it's a bowler, 100 per cent Bumrah. My goodness, can you imagine that?"

The duo is currently in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli's recent performance has been under par, despite scoring a century in Perth. Meanwhile, Bumrah has been outstanding, leading the series with 21 wickets. The two will face Australia next at the MCG on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)