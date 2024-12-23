Monza's Managerial Shift: Nesta Out, Bochetti In?

Monza have sacked manager Alessandro Nesta after the Serie A club found themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings, with just one league win this season.

A former international star with Italy, Lazio, and AC Milan, Nesta stepped into the managerial role when Raffaele Palladino departed for Fiorentina at last season's conclusion, marking his first managerial stint in Serie A.

Monza suffered a 2-1 home loss to Juventus, their third consecutive defeat and the ninth defeat in 17 matches. As rumors swirl, former Verona assistant coach Salvatore Bochetti is tipped as the front-runner to take over. Meanwhile, Monza faces another challenge away to Parma, a team currently ranked 17th, five points clear of the struggling side.

