Monza Appoints Salvatore Bocchetti as New Manager Amid Struggles
Monza, currently at the bottom of Serie A standings, has appointed Salvatore Bocchetti as the new manager, replacing Alessandro Nesta. Bocchetti's previous experience was briefly with Hellas Verona. Monza aims for success under Bocchetti as they prepare to face Parma this weekend.
Monza has announced Salvatore Bocchetti as the new manager following the dismissal of Alessandro Nesta, as the club struggles at the bottom of Serie A standings.
Bocchetti takes over with a contract lasting until June 2027, bringing limited managerial experience from his stint as caretaker at Hellas Verona, where he lost all six games, one of which was against Monza.
The club, having endured nine consecutive matches without a win following their sole victory against Verona, looks to Bocchetti for rejuvenation as they prepare for an upcoming match against Parma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
