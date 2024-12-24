Left Menu

Golden Eagles Academy: Cultivating Future Handball Champions

Golden Eagles Handball Academy, based in Aligarh, has won numerous accolades at the SGFI and State Championships. This institution, part of the Pavna Group, fosters talent nationwide and aims for success at the 2032 Olympics. Its players have excelled at both national and international levels, marking significant achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:49 IST
Golden Eagles Academy: Cultivating Future Handball Champions
Delhi's Rohit after success in School Games Federation of India Nationals (Image: GEHA/SGFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Golden Eagles Handball Academy, headquartered in Aligarh and affiliated with the Pavna Group, is rapidly gaining recognition on the national stage, with elite players securing medals at the 68th School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Nationals and State Championships. The academy's impressive performances in the under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories showcase its growing influence and dedication to nurturing handball talent across India.

Highlighting its national reach, Teja Reddy from Andhra Pradesh clinched gold at the Under-17 State Championship, while Tanish Swamy from Rajasthan secured bronze at the Under-14 SGFI Nationals. The academy's founder, Swapnil Jain, proudly stated that these accomplishments demonstrate the effectiveness of their grassroots programs and their commitment to developing a talent pool aimed at excelling on the world stage, with a focus on the 2032 Olympics.

The academy's international successes add to its reputation, with five boys winning gold at the International Handball Federation Trophy and two girls representing India at the Youth World Championship in China. As they prepare for upcoming competitions in Telangana and Kerala, the players attribute their achievements to the academy's unwavering support and world-class training facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024