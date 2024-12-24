Golden Eagles Academy: Cultivating Future Handball Champions

The Golden Eagles Handball Academy, headquartered in Aligarh and affiliated with the Pavna Group, is rapidly gaining recognition on the national stage, with elite players securing medals at the 68th School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Nationals and State Championships. The academy's impressive performances in the under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories showcase its growing influence and dedication to nurturing handball talent across India.

Highlighting its national reach, Teja Reddy from Andhra Pradesh clinched gold at the Under-17 State Championship, while Tanish Swamy from Rajasthan secured bronze at the Under-14 SGFI Nationals. The academy's founder, Swapnil Jain, proudly stated that these accomplishments demonstrate the effectiveness of their grassroots programs and their commitment to developing a talent pool aimed at excelling on the world stage, with a focus on the 2032 Olympics.

The academy's international successes add to its reputation, with five boys winning gold at the International Handball Federation Trophy and two girls representing India at the Youth World Championship in China. As they prepare for upcoming competitions in Telangana and Kerala, the players attribute their achievements to the academy's unwavering support and world-class training facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)