Left Menu

Kalinga Institute and Banerjee Foundation Launch Archery Centre of Excellence

A franchise agreement was signed between KIIT and the Banerjee Sports Foundation to create an archery excellence center. Managed by ALPHA Sports Academy, the center aims to nurture archery talent with top-notch infrastructure and coaching, led by Olympians Dola and Rahul Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:25 IST
Kalinga Institute and Banerjee Foundation Launch Archery Centre of Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a franchise agreement was formalized between the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar and the Dola & Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation. This collaboration marks the launch of a designated archery excellence center.

The operational management of this center will be overseen by ALPHA Sports Academy, which acts as the sports partner for KIIT in this venture. This center aims to develop top-tier archery talent by providing advanced facilities, innovative coaching techniques, and a comprehensive training environment focused on talent identification and nurturing.

Led by the renowned Olympians Dola and Rahul Banerjee, the initiative, supported by KIIT's leadership, is set to raise the standards of sports development across India. Rahul Banerjee emphasized that this center fulfills a long-held dream to contribute meaningfully to the sport and to establish a thriving talent ecosystem. Their endeavor is further backed by Altruistic Initiatives, which is committed to promoting positive social change through equitable sports opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024