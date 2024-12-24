Kalinga Institute and Banerjee Foundation Launch Archery Centre of Excellence

On Tuesday, a franchise agreement was formalized between the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar and the Dola & Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation. This collaboration marks the launch of a designated archery excellence center.

The operational management of this center will be overseen by ALPHA Sports Academy, which acts as the sports partner for KIIT in this venture. This center aims to develop top-tier archery talent by providing advanced facilities, innovative coaching techniques, and a comprehensive training environment focused on talent identification and nurturing.

Led by the renowned Olympians Dola and Rahul Banerjee, the initiative, supported by KIIT's leadership, is set to raise the standards of sports development across India. Rahul Banerjee emphasized that this center fulfills a long-held dream to contribute meaningfully to the sport and to establish a thriving talent ecosystem. Their endeavor is further backed by Altruistic Initiatives, which is committed to promoting positive social change through equitable sports opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)