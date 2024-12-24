ICC Champions Trophy Set for Thrilling India-Pakistan Clash
The ICC has announced that all of India's Champions Trophy matches will be held in Dubai, including a key face-off against Pakistan. The tournament, starting in Karachi, will feature 15 matches with semifinals and finals potentially being hosted in Lahore or Dubai, depending on India's progress.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that all of India's matches in the upcoming Champions Trophy will take place in Dubai. A much-anticipated showdown with arch-rivals Pakistan is set for February 23.
The tournament will kick-off in Karachi on February 19, featuring teams like South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, and England. The final is slated for March 9, with Lahore hosting the closing event unless India reaches the final, which would move the match to Dubai.
Persistent security concerns have kept India from playing in Pakistan since 2008, enforcing a 'neutral venue' for India in upcoming ICC events until 2027. This hybrid model emerged from protracted negotiations between the BCCI and PCB.
