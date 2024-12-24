Left Menu

ICC Champions Trophy Set for Thrilling India-Pakistan Clash

The ICC has announced that all of India's Champions Trophy matches will be held in Dubai, including a key face-off against Pakistan. The tournament, starting in Karachi, will feature 15 matches with semifinals and finals potentially being hosted in Lahore or Dubai, depending on India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:50 IST
ICC Champions Trophy Set for Thrilling India-Pakistan Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that all of India's matches in the upcoming Champions Trophy will take place in Dubai. A much-anticipated showdown with arch-rivals Pakistan is set for February 23.

The tournament will kick-off in Karachi on February 19, featuring teams like South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, and England. The final is slated for March 9, with Lahore hosting the closing event unless India reaches the final, which would move the match to Dubai.

Persistent security concerns have kept India from playing in Pakistan since 2008, enforcing a 'neutral venue' for India in upcoming ICC events until 2027. This hybrid model emerged from protracted negotiations between the BCCI and PCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024