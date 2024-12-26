Left Menu

Sports Stars Sidelined by Injuries and Records in Focus

A slew of sports news updates highlights key injuries and milestones. Jalen Hurts and Anthony Davis face injuries, while Travis Kelce scores a new franchise record, and Lamar Jackson sets a rushing record. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry and Aaron Rodgers reflect on their careers' future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:29 IST
Sports Stars Sidelined by Injuries and Records in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent sports updates, several key athletes are grappling with injuries that could impact their teams' performances. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Lakers star Anthony Davis have both sustained injuries, potentially sidelining them for upcoming games.

Highlights include Travis Kelce's 77th touchdown record for the Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing his exemplary skill. Additionally, Lamar Jackson set an NFL record as the new all-time leading quarterback in rushing yards during the Ravens' decisive victory.

Meanwhile, NBA icon Stephen Curry and NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers give candid insights into the future of their celebrated careers, acknowledging the proximity to their eventual farewells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024