Sports Stars Sidelined by Injuries and Records in Focus
A slew of sports news updates highlights key injuries and milestones. Jalen Hurts and Anthony Davis face injuries, while Travis Kelce scores a new franchise record, and Lamar Jackson sets a rushing record. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry and Aaron Rodgers reflect on their careers' future.
In recent sports updates, several key athletes are grappling with injuries that could impact their teams' performances. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Lakers star Anthony Davis have both sustained injuries, potentially sidelining them for upcoming games.
Highlights include Travis Kelce's 77th touchdown record for the Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing his exemplary skill. Additionally, Lamar Jackson set an NFL record as the new all-time leading quarterback in rushing yards during the Ravens' decisive victory.
Meanwhile, NBA icon Stephen Curry and NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers give candid insights into the future of their celebrated careers, acknowledging the proximity to their eventual farewells.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- injury
- milestones
- NFL
- NBA
- quarterback
- record
- Stephen Curry
- Anthony Davis
- Jalen Hurts
ALSO READ
Gout Gout: Australia's Teenage Sprint Sensation Breaking Records
Chilly Delhi: City Records Coldest December Morning with AQI Concerns
Health News Roundup: Record Dengue Outbreak, Food Companies in Hot Water, Pandemic Treaty Progress
Madhya Pradesh Sets Guinness Record with Mass Gita Recitation
Sumit Antil Aims Beyond Gold, Eyes 80-Metre Javelin Record