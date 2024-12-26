Sports Stars Sidelined by Injuries and Records in Focus

In recent sports updates, several key athletes are grappling with injuries that could impact their teams' performances. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Lakers star Anthony Davis have both sustained injuries, potentially sidelining them for upcoming games.

Highlights include Travis Kelce's 77th touchdown record for the Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing his exemplary skill. Additionally, Lamar Jackson set an NFL record as the new all-time leading quarterback in rushing yards during the Ravens' decisive victory.

Meanwhile, NBA icon Stephen Curry and NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers give candid insights into the future of their celebrated careers, acknowledging the proximity to their eventual farewells.

