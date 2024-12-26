Left Menu

India to Compete in 2025 Physical Disabled Champions Trophy

India is set to participate in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, alongside England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. This event highlights the significance of inclusivity in sports, according to the Disabled Cricket Council of India's secretary, Ravi Chauhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:48 IST
India is ready to make its mark in the upcoming Physical Disabled Champions Trophy. Scheduled to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from January 12 to 21, the tournament will see participation from teams such as England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, alongside India.

The Disabled Cricket Council of India's Secretary, Ravi Chauhan, expressed pride in India's involvement, emphasizing the tournament's role in promoting inclusivity in sports. He called it a prestigious platform for players to demonstrate their skills.

The participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy is being hailed as a significant achievement for India, underlining the nation's commitment to supporting athletes with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

