India to Compete in 2025 Physical Disabled Champions Trophy
India is set to participate in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, alongside England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. This event highlights the significance of inclusivity in sports, according to the Disabled Cricket Council of India's secretary, Ravi Chauhan.
- Country:
- India
India is ready to make its mark in the upcoming Physical Disabled Champions Trophy. Scheduled to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from January 12 to 21, the tournament will see participation from teams such as England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, alongside India.
The Disabled Cricket Council of India's Secretary, Ravi Chauhan, expressed pride in India's involvement, emphasizing the tournament's role in promoting inclusivity in sports. He called it a prestigious platform for players to demonstrate their skills.
The participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy is being hailed as a significant achievement for India, underlining the nation's commitment to supporting athletes with disabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFC Partners with WIM and DCLK to Promote Respectful Workplaces in Sri Lanka’s SMEs
Adani Group Navigates Market Waves, Opts for Self-Funded Sri Lankan Port Project
Adani Group Withdraws from US Loan Deal for Sri Lanka Port Project
Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir to Host 2025 Khelo India Winter Games
Ukraine's Railways Set for Significant Freight Tariff Increase in 2025