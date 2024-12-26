Left Menu

Aiden Markram Leads South Africa's Resilient Show on Tumultuous Boxing Day

Aiden Markram led South Africa's fightback against Pakistan on the first day of the Boxing Day Test. Ending at 82/3, South Africa trails by 129 runs. Markram stood firm with 47 runs as the hosts repelled early breakthroughs by Pakistan's pace attack, which had initially bundled Pakistan out for 211.

On the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, South Africa's Aiden Markram stood tall against a formidable Pakistani pace attack, driving his team from early setbacks to a more stable footing at SuperSport Park in Centurion. By the day's end, South Africa had reached 82/3, trailing Pakistan's total by 129 runs.

In a day where the bowlers from both sides shone brightly, Markram's unbeaten 47 off 67 balls provided the backbone to South Africa's innings after they had toppled Pakistan for 211. Despite a rocky start, Markram and captain Temba Bavuma, who ended the day with a cautious 4 off 23 balls, stemmed the loss of wickets.

Earlier, South Africa unleashed a dominating pace attack, swiftly dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup. Key contributions from Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson, who took four and five wickets respectively, played pivotal roles in containing Pakistan. Despite a gritty 81-run partnership between Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's batting faltered, setting the stage for a thrilling contest as the Test progresses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

