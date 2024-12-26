Aiden Markram Leads South Africa's Resilient Show on Tumultuous Boxing Day

On the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, South Africa's Aiden Markram stood tall against a formidable Pakistani pace attack, driving his team from early setbacks to a more stable footing at SuperSport Park in Centurion. By the day's end, South Africa had reached 82/3, trailing Pakistan's total by 129 runs.

In a day where the bowlers from both sides shone brightly, Markram's unbeaten 47 off 67 balls provided the backbone to South Africa's innings after they had toppled Pakistan for 211. Despite a rocky start, Markram and captain Temba Bavuma, who ended the day with a cautious 4 off 23 balls, stemmed the loss of wickets.

Earlier, South Africa unleashed a dominating pace attack, swiftly dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup. Key contributions from Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson, who took four and five wickets respectively, played pivotal roles in containing Pakistan. Despite a gritty 81-run partnership between Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's batting faltered, setting the stage for a thrilling contest as the Test progresses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)