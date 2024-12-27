Tragedy at Sea: Two Sailors Lose Lives in Iconic Yacht Race

Tragedy struck during the iconic Sydney to Hobart yacht race as two sailors lost their lives amid treacherous weather conditions. The deaths occurred on the yachts Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline, where crew members were struck by the boom, ultimately succumbing to their injuries despite CPR efforts.

The adverse conditions also forced the withdrawal of line honours favorite Master Lock Comanche, along with several other retirements. Nevertheless, the race persists with the fleet making its way towards Constitution Dock, expected to arrive by late Friday or early Saturday.

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia expressed its condolences, stating, "Our thoughts are with the crews, family, and friends of the deceased." This incident echoes the tragic events of 1998 when six sailors were killed, prompting significant safety reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)