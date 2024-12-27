Left Menu

Sports Update: Key Moves and Injuries Impacting Teams This Season

A summary of key sports events reveals the re-signing of Catherine Daoust by the Montreal Victoire and potential quarterback change for the Eagles with Kenny Pickett. The NBA experienced significant Christmas Day viewership, while major team and player changes impact NFL and NHL teams. Miami's coaching scene also shifts as Jim Larranaga resigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to maintain team strength amid injury challenges, the Montreal Victoire have announced re-signing defender Catherine Daoust. This strategic move comes as Amanda Boulier is sidelined with a long-term upper-body injury. Daoust returns after contributing in previous seasons and brings diverse experience from her time with other leagues.

As the Philadelphia Eagles brace for their Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Kenny Pickett might step in if Jalen Hurts remains unavailable. Hurt's status is uncertain due to ongoing concussion protocols and a finger injury, but Pickett is ready to lead the team after participating fully in practice.

The NBA celebrates a winning play this holiday as its Christmas Day games hit a viewership high, boasting an impressive 5.25 million average per game. This increase surged 84% over the previous year as the league faced competition from NFL attractions, including its debut on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

