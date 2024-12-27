Left Menu

Smith's Century Blitz: Australia Dominates at MCG

Steve Smith scored a record 11th century against India, propelling Australia to a commanding position at 454-7 by lunch on day two of the fourth test. Pat Cummins and Smith formed a crucial 112-run partnership. Despite India's attempts to disrupt, Australia's dominance persisted.

Updated: 27-12-2024 07:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 07:22 IST
Steve Smith

In a classic display of grit and talent, Steve Smith marked his 11th century against India, leading Australia to a formidable 454-7 by lunch on day two of the fourth test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Australian captain, Pat Cummins, contributed significantly, clocking in a supportive 49 before falling. His partnership with Smith for 112 runs proved to be pivotal as Australia commenced the day at 311 for six.

Despite initial resistance, Indian bowlers struggled to contain Australia's advancing score. Only Ravindra Jadeja managed to disrupt the momentum slightly by dismissing Cummins. India's players wore black armbands in tribute to their former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)

