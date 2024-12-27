Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

During the first innings against Australia, India's cricket team encountered significant hurdles. Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out early, followed by diminished efforts from captain Rohit Sharma and others, setting India on a challenging path as they attempted to consolidate their batting lineup.

Australia's formidable bowling prowess was on display, driven by Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. The duo managed to claim crucial wickets, making it difficult for India to build momentum on the pitch. Despite several innings, the falls of Jaiswal, Sharma, Rahul, Kohli, and Akash Deep undermined the innings.

Trailing at 164 runs with five wickets down, India relies on the skills of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to anchor their innings. As the game develops, India's strategic approaches will be crucial to counter Australia's ongoing successful bowling campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)