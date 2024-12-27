Left Menu

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

India's cricket team faced challenges in their first innings against Australia, with key players Jaiswal and Sharma unable to secure strong starts. Cummins and Boland led Australia's bowling attack. With the fall of five wickets, Pant and Jadeja remain as India's efforts resulted in a total of 164 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:45 IST
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

During the first innings against Australia, India's cricket team encountered significant hurdles. Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out early, followed by diminished efforts from captain Rohit Sharma and others, setting India on a challenging path as they attempted to consolidate their batting lineup.

Australia's formidable bowling prowess was on display, driven by Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. The duo managed to claim crucial wickets, making it difficult for India to build momentum on the pitch. Despite several innings, the falls of Jaiswal, Sharma, Rahul, Kohli, and Akash Deep undermined the innings.

Trailing at 164 runs with five wickets down, India relies on the skills of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to anchor their innings. As the game develops, India's strategic approaches will be crucial to counter Australia's ongoing successful bowling campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024